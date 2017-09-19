Taxpayers could be spared more trash-talking in court

Negotiations have begun that could settle the dispute over who picks up garbage in Harrison County and could save taxpayers from a long legal battle.
Gulfport has contracted with Waste Pro while Harrison County Utility Authority has chosen Team Waste for garbage and recycling and Pelican Waste & Debris for rubbish.
Waste Pro has the current HCUA contract for the entire county.
The court case is over on whether Gulfport can leave the 1991 solid waste management contract negotiated by a forerunner to HCUA. Chancery Judge Jennifer Schloegel on Monday heard arguments and testimony in Harrison County’s request for a temporary injunction to stop Gulfport from leaving but has yet to issue any rulings.
“There are some discussions going on,” said Tim Holleman, attorney for HCUA, on Tuesday. “That’s all I can tell you right now.”
If there is no progress made in those discussions, both sides will be back in court before Schloegel at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Biloxi courthouse.
The contracts negotiated by both Gulfport and HCUA are set to begin Oct. 1. Garbage and recycling cans are being distributed and HCUA is having meetings to explain the new pickup times and answer questions about the service.
Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton
