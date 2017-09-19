Will Waste Pro or Team Waste be pickup up garbage in Gulfport? The city and Harrison County Utility Authority are trying to negotiated a settlement in that legal dispute.
Harrison County

Taxpayers could be spared more trash-talking in court

By Paul Hampton

jphampton@sunherald.com

September 19, 2017 11:20 AM

Negotiations have begun that could settle the dispute over who picks up garbage in Harrison County and could save taxpayers from a long legal battle.

Gulfport has contracted with Waste Pro while Harrison County Utility Authority has chosen Team Waste for garbage and recycling and Pelican Waste & Debris for rubbish.

Waste Pro has the current HCUA contract for the entire county.

The court case is over on whether Gulfport can leave the 1991 solid waste management contract negotiated by a forerunner to HCUA. Chancery Judge Jennifer Schloegel on Monday heard arguments and testimony in Harrison County’s request for a temporary injunction to stop Gulfport from leaving but has yet to issue any rulings.

“There are some discussions going on,” said Tim Holleman, attorney for HCUA, on Tuesday. “That’s all I can tell you right now.”

If there is no progress made in those discussions, both sides will be back in court before Schloegel at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Biloxi courthouse.

The contracts negotiated by both Gulfport and HCUA are set to begin Oct. 1. Garbage and recycling cans are being distributed and HCUA is having meetings to explain the new pickup times and answer questions about the service.

Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton

