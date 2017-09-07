The Coast is wagging its tail for a chance to help Harvey victims

Dog lovers of all ages will have a weekend of fun, thanks to the annual Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show taking place at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum & Convention Center.

Presented by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Toy Breed Club, the Singing River Kennel Club of Mississippi and the Mobile Kennel Club, the show will feature hundreds of dogs and their owners strutting their stuff in the show ring Sept. 7-10.

Admission is free for spectators, and there will be plenty of chances for guests to meet and greet with the dogs.. The show will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dogs not entered in competitions are not permitted.

Donations will also be accepted at the event to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Attendees can donate money, non-perishable foods, pet and cleaning supplies and clothing.