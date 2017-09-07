Lisa Peterson of St. Francisville, La. grooms her dog, Bear, as they prepare to show at the Mobile Kennel Club dog show at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.
Harrison County

The Coast is wagging its tail for a chance to help Harvey victims

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

September 07, 2017 11:23 AM

Dog lovers of all ages will have a weekend of fun, thanks to the annual Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show taking place at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum & Convention Center.

Presented by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Toy Breed Club, the Singing River Kennel Club of Mississippi and the Mobile Kennel Club, the show will feature hundreds of dogs and their owners strutting their stuff in the show ring Sept. 7-10.

Admission is free for spectators, and there will be plenty of chances for guests to meet and greet with the dogs.. The show will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dogs not entered in competitions are not permitted.

Donations will also be accepted at the event to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Attendees can donate money, non-perishable foods, pet and cleaning supplies and clothing.

  Dog brothers compete against each other at Mobile Kennel Club dog show in Biloxi

    One of the Australian Shepherds prefers hot dogs, the other needs mousse. The owners, like many on the dog show circuit, are friendly competitors.

Dog brothers compete against each other at Mobile Kennel Club dog show in Biloxi

One of the Australian Shepherds prefers hot dogs, the other needs mousse. The owners, like many on the dog show circuit, are friendly competitors.

John Fitzhugh Sun Herald

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @yolie.cruz93

