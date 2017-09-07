Crawfish, meet Blow Fly: A popular Biloxi restaurant is opening a second location

People who are used to seeing the Blow Fly Inn sign at the longtime restaurant’s drive at 1201 Washington Ave. in Gulfport have been doing a double take recently.
That’s because a happy-looking crawfish with a chef’s toque is set among the words “Welcome to Tasty Tails Seafood House.”
Tasty Tails’ original location at 820 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite D, in downtown Biloxi remains there; the Gulfport location on Bayou Bernard is a second one, but with a major difference.
Those who love their Blow Fly, which recently closed, need not fear.
“We’ll have both menus,” said Addis Nguyen, who, along with Tai Nguyen, owns Tasty Tails.
She said they plan to open Tasty Tails’ Gulfport location on Friday, Sept. 8.
They are leasing the restaurant for a year from John and Victor Bazzone, the brothers who have owned Blow Fly since 1995. In the summer of 2016 the Bazzones took over management of the restaurant, which first opened in 1955.
“After a year, if everyone is satisfied, we’ll lease it for another three years,” Addis Nguyen said.
Favorite items from the Blow Fly’s menu, including crab cakes, poboys, seafood pasta, fried green tomatoes and stuffed flounder, will continue to be offered.
“We are keeping the most popular items on the menu,” she said.
In addition, customers will get to enjoy favorites from Tasty Tails.
“We’re always known for our crawfish and our gumbo,” Nguyen said. “Our etouffee is our number one best seller. I recommend the fried fish with etouffee on top.”
Tasty Tails’ offerings also include boiled seafood; boudin egg rolls; gumbo filled with chicken, shrimp and sausage; and seafood platters.
Hours will be the same for both locations, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
“We want people to know that their favorites will still be here,” Nguyen said.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments