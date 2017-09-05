Mississippi man has failed to pay child support for 11 years, AG says

A Harrison County grand jury has indicted a Magee man on a charge alleging he failed to pay child support for nearly 11 years.
Jimmy Allen Parish, 35, was arrested Tuesday after a grand jury indicted him on a charge filed by investigators with the state Attorney General’s Office. The child lives or was living in Harrison County.
Hood did not release the amount of child support owed.
Deputies from Harrison and Simpson counties made the arrest. Parish was booked at the Simpson County jail and will be transferred to Harrison County, Hood said.
It’s unclear if a bond has been set pending an initial court appearance in Gulfport.
Parish faces a charge with a maximum prison term of five years. He also could be ordered to make restitution and be fined up to $500.
The case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Child Desertion Unit, which prosecutes “the most egregious cases,” said Margaret Ann Morgan, the AG’s communications director.
Recently, a Memphis man convicted Aug. 10 in Harrison County had paid only $40 in child support over the past decade, and he paid that amount only after his indictment. Abdalrahim Shadi Hasain was to be sentenced in Biloxi last Thursday. His sentencing has been re-set for Sept. 7.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
