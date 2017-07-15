This Seabee deployment from Gulfport was five decades in the making

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:20 Bloody Mary has flavor of the Coast Pause 1:01 Video captures potential car burglary 4:15 Fishbone Alley paving the way in Gulfport 1:09 Community rallies in defense of health care 1:52 Piano prodigy wows his dad 0:52 Mobile man breaks bull shark record 0:41 Youngster tells tale of "the one that got away" at Kids Fishing Rodeo 1:00 Thunderstorms roll across Gulfport 3:07 Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat 2:28 Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Contracted longshoremen from ILA 1303 and Seabee personnel work to load equipment from the Naval base onto the USNS Spearhead, which was temporarily anchored in the Port of Gulfport, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The loading of the ship marked the first time since the port was designated a Strategic Port by the Department of Defense about a year ago that the local Seabee base used it for a deployment. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Contracted longshoremen from ILA 1303 and Seabee personnel work to load equipment from the Naval base onto the USNS Spearhead, which was temporarily anchored in the Port of Gulfport, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The loading of the ship marked the first time since the port was designated a Strategic Port by the Department of Defense about a year ago that the local Seabee base used it for a deployment. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com