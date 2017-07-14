Pass mansion on the market for $3.4 million is going on the auction block

It’s the one with the gazebo!

The distinctive East Scenic Drive home — a 10,000-square-foot home on six acres — is up for auction on Aug. 3.

And according to the New York company promoting the auction, it will sell to the highest bidder, “without reserve ... via Concierge Auctions’ mobile bidding app, allowing prospective buyers to bid from anywhere in the world.”

They describe it as a gated plantation-style Mississippi estate, previously listed at $3.4 million, “just steps from the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico in Pass Christian.”

The address: 849 East Scenic Drive.

It has six bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, a walkway lined with palms, a grand master suite with expansive views, twin staircases and a gourmet chef’s kitchen, according to the promotional material.

Outside, there’s “a grand front porch,” a fire pit and gazebo and a “sprawling back lawn with amenities that would rival most resorts.”

The other Southern design details include — “soaring ceilings;” large chandeliers and hardwood, tile and marble flooring.

It also has a separate barn and guest house.

The pitch to buyers includes mention that the property is 30 minutes from the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and that Pass Christian has local shops, restaurants, golf venues, War Memorial Park, Thou Art Gallery Museum and a nearby motor speedway.

More information can be found at: https://www.conciergeauctions.com/auctions/849-east-scenic-drive-pass-christian-mississippi, where it tells potential buyers “Southern comfort is on the horizon ... a Mississippi paradise.”

