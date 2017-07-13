Something is happening in Long Beach after dark — and it looks like auto burglaries

A Long Beach man has posted some videos to Facebook that show what he believes to be some illegal activities. Christopher Cirillo shared two videos from his ADT system to his Facebook page. Both are surveillance videos of his carport at his home in east Long Beach.
The videos, which Cirillo released to the Sun Herald, were shot a week apart. Cirillo said one was from Wednesday, July 5 and the second was taken Wednesday, July 12. Cirillo also told the Sun Herald that neighbors reported burglaries on the same nights the videos were shot.
The video clips are both 30 second long.
The video from July 5 shows a male figure lingering around Cirillo’s carport at just after 2 a.m. The person of interest does not make an attempt to enter the vehicles — two Mercedes — during the duration of the clip.
However, a second video, which was taped at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, shows a person of interest checking the locks on one vehicle and opening the door and entering the second vehicle.
Cirillo said he has filed a report with Long Beach police. Representatives with the Long Beach Police Department have not returned calls for information on the investigation from the Sun Herald.
If you have any information, call 228-863-7292.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments