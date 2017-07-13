Gulfport man collapses, dies on Tennessee nature trail

He helped save his neighbor’s boat, then this happened

Retired SeaBee Rob Adams and his dog, Sadie, lived in the Pass Christian Harbor on his 28-foot cabin cruiser until Saturday when the storm surge from Hurricane Nate left his boat sitting on one of the piers. Adams had spent Friday moving a friend’s boat to safe harbor, and when he was on the way to get his, the tow boat’’s engines died forcing him to swim to shore.