Gulfport man collapses, dies on Tennessee nature trail

Gulfport resident Burnis Page, 60, died Tuesday after collapsing on a nature trail, a newspaper in Tennesse reports.
The Herald-Citizen in Cooksville, Tenn., reported that Page was hiking with his family when he collapsed near the beginning of a 5.4-mile trail in the Window Cliffs State Natural Area east of Nashville.
The newspaper said a family member tried to revive Page with CPR, but was unsuccessful.
Because the trail is narrow, the newspaper said, emergency responders used an old logging road to transport Page from the trail.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments