Burgess Falls State Park in Sparta, Tennessee
Burgess Falls State Park in Sparta, Tennessee Courtesy Tennessee State Parks website
Burgess Falls State Park in Sparta, Tennessee Courtesy Tennessee State Parks website

Harrison County

Gulfport man collapses, dies on Tennessee nature trail

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

July 13, 2017 1:47 PM

Gulfport resident Burnis Page, 60, died Tuesday after collapsing on a nature trail, a newspaper in Tennesse reports.

The Herald-Citizen in Cooksville, Tenn., reported that Page was hiking with his family when he collapsed near the beginning of a 5.4-mile trail in the Window Cliffs State Natural Area east of Nashville.

The newspaper said a family member tried to revive Page with CPR, but was unsuccessful.

Because the trail is narrow, the newspaper said, emergency responders used an old logging road to transport Page from the trail.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • He helped save his neighbor’s boat, then this happened

    Retired SeaBee Rob Adams and his dog, Sadie, lived in the Pass Christian Harbor on his 28-foot cabin cruiser until Saturday when the storm surge from Hurricane Nate left his boat sitting on one of the piers. Adams had spent Friday moving a friend’s boat to safe harbor, and when he was on the way to get his, the tow boat’’s engines died forcing him to swim to shore.

He helped save his neighbor’s boat, then this happened

He helped save his neighbor’s boat, then this happened 1:54

He helped save his neighbor’s boat, then this happened
Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 2:10

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream
Buried treasure found in Gulfport 1:25

Buried treasure found in Gulfport

View More Video