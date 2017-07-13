A seafood feast is the highlight of the annual drawdown at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi.
A seafood feast is the highlight of the annual drawdown at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi. Sun Herald file
A seafood feast is the highlight of the annual drawdown at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi. Sun Herald file

Harrison County

July 13, 2017 11:47 AM

Raise your tails to raise money for Biloxi seafood museum

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

It’s the major fundraiser of the year for the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi and the highlight of the 32nd annual $10,000 Drawdown on Sept. 16.

Tickets for the seafood buffet are now available, and just 500 will be sold.

The event at the Seafood Museum on First Street begins with cocktails and entertainment by Hank Berumen at 6 p.m. The buffet starts and 7 p.m. and will feature many special seafood dishes. The drawing, with a chance of winning $10,000, begins at 8 p.m. and door prizes will be awarded throughout the night. A silent auction and open bar are also part of the evening.

Tickets are $100 for two people and are available at the museum and from museum members. For more details call 228-435-6320.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fishbone Alley paving the way in Gulfport

Fishbone Alley paving the way in Gulfport 4:15

Fishbone Alley paving the way in Gulfport
Community rallies in defense of health care 1:09

Community rallies in defense of health care
Piano prodigy wows his dad 1:52

Piano prodigy wows his dad

View More Video