Rescue 5 helicopter responds to the scene of an accident Sunday, July 9, 2017 as fire crews extricate one of the drivers, who was flown to University of South Alabama Trauma Center. Courtesy of Pat Sullivan Harrison County fire chief

Harrison County

July 09, 2017 1:20 PM

Woman airlifted from the scene of a wreck in Harrison County

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

A woman was flown to a trauma center Sunday morning after an accident on Canal Road, south of Interstate 10 in Harrison County, officials said.

The two-car accident happened shortly before 8 a.m., said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, and the road was closed for more than an hour while crews freed the woman.

Sullivan said fire units from Harrison County Fire Service, Lizana and CRTC, the airport fire unit, extricated the woman, who was driving one of the vehicles. She was treated on the scene by AMR before Rescue 5 flew her to University of South Alabama Trauma Center.

The Harrison County Sheriffs Office investigated the accident.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

