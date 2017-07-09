Gulfport home destroyed by fire

Seventeen Gulfport firefighters responded early Sunday morning to a fire at the 4400 block of 30th Street.
Chris Henderson, battalion chief, reported that neighbors smelled smoke and called 911 when they saw flames coming from the home.
Firefighters found the single story home fully involved when they arrived, and they worked from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. to extinguish the fire.
The home appeared to be vacant, according to the report, and no one was found inside.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
