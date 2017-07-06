Gulfport firefighters worked more than four hours to extinguish a fire at a two-story building on Williams Road in Gulfport late Wednesday night.
Gulfport firefighters worked more than four hours to extinguish a fire at a two-story building on Williams Road in Gulfport late Wednesday night. Gulfport Fire Department
Gulfport firefighters worked more than four hours to extinguish a fire at a two-story building on Williams Road in Gulfport late Wednesday night. Gulfport Fire Department

Harrison County

July 06, 2017 12:18 PM

Gulfport home damaged in late-night fire

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

Gulfport firefighters worked more than four hours to put out a blaze at a two-story house in the 13000 block of Williams Road.

Crews responded about 11:30 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from the eaves of the home. A 35-gallon propane tank exploded as firefighters arrived, but no one was injured, according to Chris Henderson with Gulfport Fire Department.

Two homeowners on the property called 911 when they smelled smoke and saw flames coming from the apartment on the property.

Harrison County assisted with water supply, Henderson said. There was 17 firefighters working the fire.

The building was about 60 percent damaged, Henderson said. The cause is under investigation.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Piano prodigy wows his dad

Piano prodigy wows his dad 1:52

Piano prodigy wows his dad
Mobile man breaks bull shark record 0:52

Mobile man breaks bull shark record
Youngster tells tale of 0:41

Youngster tells tale of "the one that got away" at Kids Fishing Rodeo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos