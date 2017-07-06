Gulfport home damaged in late-night fire

Gulfport firefighters worked more than four hours to put out a blaze at a two-story house in the 13000 block of Williams Road.
Crews responded about 11:30 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from the eaves of the home. A 35-gallon propane tank exploded as firefighters arrived, but no one was injured, according to Chris Henderson with Gulfport Fire Department.
Two homeowners on the property called 911 when they smelled smoke and saw flames coming from the apartment on the property.
Harrison County assisted with water supply, Henderson said. There was 17 firefighters working the fire.
The building was about 60 percent damaged, Henderson said. The cause is under investigation.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
