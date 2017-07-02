What you need to know about the July Fourth fireworks shows in Gulfport, Biloxi

If you are one of the thousands of people who plan to view the annual fireworks show from Gulfport Harbor on Tuesday, here some things you need to know to make your evening more pleasurable.
The fireworks show will begin at 8:45 pm.. The best viewing spots for the show are Jones Park, Gulfport Municipal Marina and on the beach south of U.S. 90 and west of Hewes Avenue.
Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said people should use caution when traveling Tuesday night.
Bromen said motorists who need to reach the Naval Construction Battalion Center should travel west on U.S. 90 and turn north (right) onto 30th Avenue. Take 30th Avenue to Pass Road and turn west (left) onto Pass Road, continue until you reach the main gate.
He said for those trying to get to 28th Street (west toward Long Beach/Canal Road), they should travel west on U.S. 90 and turn north (right) onto 30th Avenue — take 30th Avenue to 28th Street and turn west (left) onto 28th Street. There will be no left turns across traffic on U.S. 49, from 13th Street to 34th Street, Bromen said.
A fireworks-free zone has been established from 15th Street to U.S. 90 and south of U.S. 90.
For more information, call the Department of Leisure Services at 228-268-5881.
Biloxi will host a firework show Tuesday night. Communications Director Vincent Creel said in a press release that a mile-long stretch of beachfront — part of eight miles of beachfront in Biloxi — will be used exclusively for watching the city fireworks show, which begins at 9 p.m. The show is scheduled to run for about 25 minutes.
The fireworks will be launched from a barge near Deer Island. Best viewing is from the Biloxi Lighthouse eastward to the Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Fireworks shows on the Coast
Monday
- Light Up Da Bay in Bay St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
- Ocean Springs at Fort Maurepas Park, Front Beach. 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday
- Pass Christian, at Beach Company of Pass Christian, U.S. 90 and Henderson Ave. At dark.
- Gulfport Harbor, south of U.S. 90. 8:45 p.m.
- Pascagoula Beach Park, with patriotic music on Magic 93.7 during the show. 9 p.m.
- Biloxi, along U.S. 90 and Deer Island. 9 p.m.
- Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park. After the game.
Comments