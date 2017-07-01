Youngster tells tale of "the one that got away" at Kids Fishing Rodeo

Obituaries
Sports
Business
Classifieds
87°
Full Menu
87°
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Text News Alerts
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Local News
Bicentennial
Communities
Cruisin The Coast
Latest News
Business
Casinos
Crime
DHS
Military
Politics
Crawdaddy
Weather
State
Nation & World
By the Way
Hurricane Katrina
Sports
Sports
High School
Outdoors
New Orleans Saints
Biloxi Shuckers
Southern Miss
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
New Orleans Pelicans
Auto Racing
Blogs & Columnists
Keeping Score
Patrick Magee
Patrick Ochs
Rick Cleveland
Brian Allee-Walsh
Politics
Politics
Living
Living
Religion
Food & Drink
@Home
Health & Fitness
Engagement/Wedding Ads
Marquee
Calendar
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Ask the Expert
TV Guide
Blogs & Columnists
Entertainment
Entertainment
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras Maps
Arts and Culture
Celebrities
Comics
Dining
Horoscopes
Framed Photos
Movie News & Reviews
Blogs & Columnists
Throwing Shade
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
More Opinions
Letters
Sound Off
Cartoons
Blogs & Columnists
Paul Hampton
Charlie Mitchell
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
About Us
Harrison County
Playlist
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:00
Thunderstorms roll across Gulfport
Pause
3:07
Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat
2:28
Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach
4:11
Gulfport woman survives life-threatening injuries
1:49
Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian
1:15
Waves crash ashore in Gulfport
2:52
Two shots fired during standoff, but 3 kids are safe, Harrison County sheriff says
0:47
Ninjas show of their skills at summer fair in Biloxi
3:29
Dad's love helps start Buddy Ball on Mississippi Gulf Coast
0:55
Reindeer make a surprise visit to Pass Christian
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
Youngster tells tale of "the one that got away" at Kids Fishing Rodeo
Jul 01, 2017
Luke McPeters, 8, of Biloxi tells about the fish that got away while participating in the Kids Fishing Rodeo of the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
More Videos
0:41
Youngster tells tale of "the one that got away" at Kids Fishing Rodeo
1:00
Thunderstorms roll across Gulfport
3:07
Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat
2:28
Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach
4:11
Gulfport woman survives life-threatening injuries
1:49
Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian
1:15
Waves crash ashore in Gulfport
2:52
Two shots fired during standoff, but 3 kids are safe, Harrison County sheriff says
0:47
Ninjas show of their skills at summer fair in Biloxi
3:29
Dad's love helps start Buddy Ball on Mississippi Gulf Coast
0:55
Reindeer make a surprise visit to Pass Christian
0:30
Fire at duplex in Harrison County
0:35
Life vests can save a life
More Videos
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital & Home Subscriptions
Subscriber Services
E-Edition
Home Delivery
Vacation Hold
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Photo Store
Archive Search
Newsletters
Social, Mobile & More
Text News Alerts
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Google+
Instagram
Advertising
Quick Finder
Place a Classified
Place an Obituary
Shopping
Today's Circulars
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service