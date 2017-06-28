Man stabbed while trying to stop robber wishes he had used his car instead

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:07 Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat Pause 2:28 Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach 4:11 Gulfport woman survives life-threatening injuries 1:49 Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian 1:15 Waves crash ashore in Gulfport 2:52 Two shots fired during standoff, but 3 kids are safe, Harrison County sheriff says 0:47 Ninjas show of their skills at summer fair in Biloxi 3:29 Dad's love helps start Buddy Ball on Mississippi Gulf Coast 0:55 Reindeer make a surprise visit to Pass Christian 0:30 Fire at duplex in Harrison County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Damon Scott of Orange Grove receives a citizens meritorious award from the Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, for his actions is stopping an armed robbery on Dec. 15, 2017, at a Dollar General. Hear as he and his wife, Mari Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Damon Scott of Orange Grove receives a citizens meritorious award from the Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, for his actions is stopping an armed robbery on Dec. 15, 2017, at a Dollar General. Hear as he and his wife, Mari Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com