Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat

Damon Scott of Orange Grove receives a citizens meritorious award from the Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, for his actions is stopping an armed robbery on Dec. 15, 2017, at a Dollar General. Hear as he and his wife, Marie, tell the harrowing story.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian

Harrison County

Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian

Alison Sharpe, director of WIldlife Care & Rescue Center, rescues baby brown pelicans along the Coast on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Sharpe says the babies have most likely been blown off their nests near the Chandeleur Islands in Louisiana waters.

Life vests can save a life

Harrison County

Life vests can save a life

Vincent Harris with the Daphne, Alabama, Search & Rescue, talks about how important it is for everyone who is on the water to have a life vest on, and have other safety items aboard when on the water.

Coast civil rights struggles should still inspire us today

Harrison County

Coast civil rights struggles should still inspire us today

Mississippi State University architecture instructor David Perkes has won a Knight Cities Challenge grant to build a portable tribute to the Biloxi Wade-Ins that will serve as an ongoing reminder that the beaches were once segregated and the Coast civil rights leaders were among the first in the state to take a stand. Perkes said he hopes that spirit of making an effort to effect social change will continue.

Editor's Choice Videos