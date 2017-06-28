Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat
Damon Scott of Orange Grove receives a citizens meritorious award from the Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, for his actions is stopping an armed robbery on Dec. 15, 2017, at a Dollar General. Hear as he and his wife, Marie, tell the harrowing story.
Amanda McCoyamccoy@sunherald.com
Alison Sharpe, director of WIldlife Care & Rescue Center, rescues baby brown pelicans along the Coast on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Sharpe says the babies have most likely been blown off their nests near the Chandeleur Islands in Louisiana waters.
Two reindeer drew a small crowd in a Pass Christian neighborhood on Friday, June 16, 2017, during the filming of a commercial for Sanderson Farms. The reindeer came from Crystal Collection Reindeer in Lake Crystal, Minn.
Mississippi State University architecture instructor David Perkes has won a Knight Cities Challenge grant to build a portable tribute to the Biloxi Wade-Ins that will serve as an ongoing reminder that the beaches were once segregated and the Coast civil rights leaders were among the first in the state to take a stand. Perkes said he hopes that spirit of making an effort to effect social change will continue.