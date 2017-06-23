TNT Ranch Recovery Home cuts ribbon on facility that will help serve more people

The TNT Ranch Recovery Home in Gulfport helped turn former St. Martin resident Freddie B. Humphrey Jr. and others’ lives around for the better.
And now, thanks to a new nearly 5,000 square-foot, $200,000 facility, TNT can offer such assistance to more individuals working to overcome addiction
On Thursday, they cut the ribbon on the new facility that includes a kitchen, pantry, showers and 17 private bedrooms.
Speakers at the ribbon cutting included city and county representatives and associates of TNT.
There also were uplifting recounts from a few of the people who recovered with help from TNT.
Humphrey, a 1984 graduate of St. Martin High School, said he deeply appreciates the help TNT provided.
After high school, Humphrey served in the U.S. Army, but upon leaving, he said, he slipped into addiction for 25 years.
His substance abuse led to nine heart attacks, the last of which occurred while he was homeless and living in the woods in Gulfport.
That, he said, was his wake-up call.
“My soul was crying out. I told God I was just powerless,” Humphrey said. “God was setting me up for what he was going to do for me.”
These days Humphrey is more than six years clean and sober. He is the assistant executive chef at Georgia Blue in Hattiesburg and also lectures and mentors others regarding addiction.
He has reconnected with his 11-year-old daughter and is helping her with her upstart business Chloe’s Cookies.
Humphrey got there with the help of the Veteran’s Administration and TNT founder and CEO Tony Stapleton, who in addition to offering stabilization to Humphrey, also became his mentor.
That led Humphrey to realize quitting drugs wasn’t enough – he had to make a change within his heart. He needed hope.
“There are so many more veterans who are out there and don’t have hope,” Humphrey said. “That’s what Tony did for me, he gave me hope.”
