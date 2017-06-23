TNT Ranch Recovery Home cuts ribbon on facility that will help serve more people

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian Pause 1:15 Waves crash ashore in Gulfport 2:52 Two shots fired during standoff, but 3 kids are safe, Harrison County sheriff says 0:47 Ninjas show of their skills at summer fair in Biloxi 3:29 Dad's love helps start Buddy Ball on Mississippi Gulf Coast 0:55 Reindeer make a surprise visit to Pass Christian 0:30 Fire at duplex in Harrison County 0:35 Life vests can save a life 1:49 Coast civil rights struggles should still inspire us today 1:56 Galleria BMW opens in D'Iberville Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tony Stapleton's TNT Ranch Recovery Home in Gulfport offers a long-term recovery program for homeless addicts. He originally started housing veterans in 1993, but his own family's struggle with addiction led him to take in homeless that needed help with addiction. The ranch's many buildings, including sheds, gazebos and trailers, were built by the clients who came to sober up. Some were not up code and so a new building is currently under construction. Stapleton provides a tour of the property and tells why it's important. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

