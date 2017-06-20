Update: Man fired 2 shots in hostage situation involving 3 kids, sheriff says

A man, his wife and his mother have been arrested after a hostage situation on Firetower Road that occurred as deputies tried to deliver a court order on a child custody hearing, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Peterson said this was the third time deputies had tried to find someone at home to deliver the order.
When they arrived, Terry Ladner put a gun to his head and told deputies they were not going to take his children, the sheriff said. Ladner barricaded himself and his family in their residence, a bus converted into a make-shift home.
At one point Ladner fired two shots that struck no one, he said. And while deputies backed off, the family ran from the converted bus to an adjacent mobile home. A hostage negotiator talked to Terry Ladner for about 30 minutes before Ladner came out.
The children have been taken into protective custody.
SunHerald.com will update this story.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments