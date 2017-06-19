Island View Casino Resort is suing a Louisiana couple for negligence over a November 2016 fire that also caused water damage from an overhead sprinkler system and led to an evacuation.
Harrison County

June 19, 2017 11:32 AM

Island View claims couple’s negligence cost casino revenue, damaged hotel

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

Gulfport

Island View Casino Resort is suing a Louisiana couple for negligence, claiming they caused a fire in their casino hotel room.

In November 2016, the lawsuit filed in Harrison County Circuit Court says, the couple plugged a one-watt book light into a laptop computer charger that was too powerful and left their room in the casino hotel.

Almost two hours later, the lawsuit says, the fire alarm went off, activating an overhead sprinkler system that inundated the couples’ room and others on the fourth floor. Patrons had to be evacuated from the hotel, casino and restaurants, the lawsuit says.

The Gulfport Police Department responded to the fire and determined through an investigation that the book light had overheated and exploded, with heated components starting a fire in the room.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Robert Myers of Gulfport, says the couple should not have used a charger that was too powerful for the book light or left the equipment unattended. Island View is seeking unspecified property damages, recovery of lost revenue, attorneys’ fees and interest.

The woman being sued, reached by telephone, said her husband recently passed away and their insurance company is handling the lawsuit. She declined to comment further.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

