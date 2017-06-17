This summer fair is a great place to celebrate Father's Day on the Coast

A food vendor prepares her wares while working at the 31st annual South Mississippi Summer Fair on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Young camels wait for the next Camel Kingdom show at the 31st annual South Mississippi Summer Fair on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center. Sunday will be the final day of the fair.
A young boy waits his turn to ride the Tilt-A-Whirl at the 31st annual South Mississippi Summer Fair on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center. Sunday will be the final day of the fair.
Steven Brulé drives a bumper car with his son, Sawyer, 4, while enjoying Father's Day weekend at the 31st annual South Mississippi Summer Fair on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center. Sunday will be the final day of the fair.
