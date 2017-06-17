Take a look inside this historic waterfront home in Pass Christian

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Reindeer make a surprise visit to Pass Christian Pause 0:30 Fire at duplex in Harrison County 0:35 Life vests can save a life 1:49 Coast civil rights struggles should still inspire us today 1:56 Galleria BMW opens in D'Iberville 2:41 The future is now for Mississippi Ocean Task Force 2:22 Rain does not dampen Memorial Day observance 3:49 George Cumbee keeps Biloxi National Cemetery beautiful 2:38 Biloxi council wants another opinion on flying state flag 3:13 Dylan Morris accepts scholarship to Southern Miss Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email For the first time in 44 years, the house at 709 East Scenic Drive in the Pass is for sale. Listing agent Bridget Ferrucci says she believes the new owners will be enchanted with the views and the character of the home and likely hold onto it for another 50 years. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

For the first time in 44 years, the house at 709 East Scenic Drive in the Pass is for sale. Listing agent Bridget Ferrucci says she believes the new owners will be enchanted with the views and the character of the home and likely hold onto it for another 50 years. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com