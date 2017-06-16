Two reindeer drew a small crowd in a Pass Christian neighborhood on Friday, June 16, 2017, during the filming of a commercial for Sanderson Farms. The reindeer came from Crystal Collection Reindeer in Lake Crystal, Minn. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Two reindeer drew a small crowd in a Pass Christian neighborhood on Friday, June 16, 2017, during the filming of a commercial for Sanderson Farms. The reindeer came from Crystal Collection Reindeer in Lake Crystal, Minn. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Harrison County

June 16, 2017 2:56 PM

Reindeer? On the Coast? Pass Christian residents saw a pair Friday.

By Amanda McCoy

amccoy@sunherald.com

Pass Christian

So what do Santa’s reindeer do in the offseason?

How about moonlight for commercials?

A pair of reindeer who call Crystal Lake, Minnesota, home were in Pass Christian on Friday as part of a commercial shoot.

While we’re not exactly sure about the subject matter of the commercial, there’s a pretty good chance the shoot was part of getting ready for the upcoming holiday season. You know, in December. That holiday season.

Indigo, a female reindeer, was used in the commercial filmed at a residence on Fernwood Drive with Amazing Animals Production. A backup reindeer, a buck named Waldo, waited in his trailer in case he was needed. (He wasn’t. Sorry, Waldo.)

Daryl and Yvonne Simon and Bev Herda are the wranglers for Crystal Collection Reindeer, the Minnesota company that raises and sells the animals, say in their promotional material that they are friends of Santa and Rudolph, so they no doubt come highly recommended.

The Simons and Herda started with four reindeer 24 years ago. They now have a herd of 50.

They also weren’t in South Mississippi very long, leaving Friday morning shortly after the commercial finished shooting. It probably was a little warm for the reindeer.

Amanda McCoy: 228-896-0551, @AMcCoyPhoto

  Comments  

