Reindeer? On the Coast? Pass Christian residents saw a pair Friday.

Two reindeer drew a small crowd in a Pass Christian neighborhood on Friday, June 16, 2017, during the filming of a commercial for Sanderson Farms. The reindeer came from Crystal Collection Reindeer in Lake Crystal, Minn. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com