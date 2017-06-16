Reindeer make a surprise visit to Pass Christian

Two reindeer drew a small crowd in a Pass Christian neighborhood on Friday, June 16, 2017, during the filming of a commercial for Sanderson Farms. The reindeer came from Crystal Collection in Lake Crystal, Minn.
Mississippi State University architecture instructor David Perkes has won a Knight Cities Challenge grant to build a portable tribute to the Biloxi Wade-Ins that will serve as an ongoing reminder that the beaches were once segregated and the Coast civil rights leaders were among the first in the state to take a stand. Perkes said he hopes that spirit of making an effort to effect social change will continue.
Gulfport police patrolman Mike Hauler was photographed picking up a kitten in the middle of the road after it had been hit by a car. Hauler was turning around to pick up the kitten when it was hit by a car.