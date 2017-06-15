Can Pass oyster reefs produce 1 million sacks per year? DMR has a plan.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Fire at duplex in Harrison County Pause 0:35 Life vests can save a life 1:49 Coast civil rights struggles should still inspire us today 1:56 Galleria BMW opens in D'Iberville 2:41 The future is now for Mississippi Ocean Task Force 2:22 Rain does not dampen Memorial Day observance 3:49 George Cumbee keeps Biloxi National Cemetery beautiful 2:38 Biloxi council wants another opinion on flying state flag 3:13 Dylan Morris accepts scholarship to Southern Miss 1:52 Gulfport police officer tries to rescue injured kitten Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email USM has teamed up with aquaculture company Aqua Green LLC to start a facility to find a better way to raise oysters for commercial production. When USM gets BP Restore Act money, they will buy the facility in Parkinson and continue doing research in the field. John Fitzhugh Sun Herald

USM has teamed up with aquaculture company Aqua Green LLC to start a facility to find a better way to raise oysters for commercial production. When USM gets BP Restore Act money, they will buy the facility in Parkinson and continue doing research in the field. John Fitzhugh Sun Herald