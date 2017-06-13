Biloxi is activating its emergency sirens and events

Biloxi will begin testing its 10 warning sirens once a month beginning July 5 and has scheduled events across the city to help the public be prepared for emergencies.
The R U Ready events are from 5-7:30 p.m. at three locations:
▪ June 20 at the Gruich Community Center, 591 Howard Ave.
▪ June 21 at the Donal Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road
▪ June 22 at the Joppa Shrine Center, 13280 Old Highway 67
Tests of the sirens will be conducted at noon the first Wednesday of every month through hurricane season. The sirens are at Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center on Porter Avenue; at fire stations on Howard Avenue, Elder Street, Pass Road, Veterans Avenue, West Oaklawn Road, Woolmarket Road, at the city’s two fire stations on Popp’s Ferry Road and at a Coast Electric substation on Old Highway 67.
“We are putting them into effect to acclimate the general public to the sound of the sirens,” Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said of the siren tests. “There are two primary sounds we want the public to recognize, one for tornadoes and one for hurricanes, and we feel that an actual emergency situation is not the time that they should be introduced to the sound.”
The minute-long tests are to make sure the city’s emergency warning system is working properly to alert residents and visitors of impending tornadoes or hurricanes. During an actual emergency, the tones will be triggered by the National Weather Service and will blare for three minutes.
When the tests are being conducted, people should take time to determine where they would seek shelter at home or at work, Boney said, and consider whether they have developed an emergency plan with their family.
Details: 228-392-0641
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
