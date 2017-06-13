Coroner identifies man killed on Tchoutacabouffa River when his boat hit him

William Melton, 77, of Biloxi died Tuesday morning after he fell out of his boat and was hit by the propeller, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Tuesday afternoon.
Hargrove said Melton rounded a bend in the Tchoutacabouffa River and fell overboard. His boat circled him twice, three witnesses on the bank reported, then hit him. He was wearing a life vest.
Hargrove said injuries to Melton’s head and upper extremities killed him.
He and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks are in charge of the ongoing investigation. Melton, Hargrove said, was alone in the boat.
Hargrove said the accident happened on the river near the end of Summer Lane.
Early reports indicated the incident occurred on the Biloxi River, but was later determined to be the Tchoutacabouffa River.
