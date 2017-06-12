Life vests can save a life

Mississippi State University architecture instructor David Perkes has won a Knight Cities Challenge grant to build a portable tribute to the Biloxi Wade-Ins that will serve as an ongoing reminder that the beaches were once segregated and the Coast civil rights leaders were among the first in the state to take a stand. Perkes said he hopes that spirit of making an effort to effect social change will continue.
Gulfport police patrolman Mike Hauler was photographed picking up a kitten in the middle of the road after it had been hit by a car. Hauler was turning around to pick up the kitten when it was hit by a car.
A prayer vigil was held at noon today outside city hall in support of unity and Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich’s decision to remove the state flag from all city buildings. The weekly city council meeting is at 6 p.m.