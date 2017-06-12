A shrimper has found a body early Monday, according to DMR.
Harrison County

June 12, 2017 10:38 AM

Shrimper finds body north of Cat Island as search continues for missing fisherman

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

A shrimper has found a body north of Cat Island, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources confirmed Monday morning.

The shrimper found the body early Monday morning, according to DMR.

It is unclear if the body is related to the search in the same area for D’Iberville resident Marc Cruso, 45, who fell off his boat north and west of Cat Island on Saturday evening while returning from a fishing trip with his wife.

Cruso had slowed the boat down, family members said, when a wave hit it and knocked him overboard. His wife, Brenda Cruso, said he disappeared after she repositioned the 22-foot boat to try and help him back aboard.

The Coast Guard said Monday morning that the search for Cruso was continuing.

The Sun Herald will update this story when more details are available.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

