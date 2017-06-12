Coast civil rights struggles should still inspire us today
Mississippi State University architecture instructor David Perkes has won a Knight Cities Challenge grant to build a portable tribute to the Biloxi Wade-Ins that will serve as an ongoing reminder that the beaches were once segregated and the Coast civil rights leaders were among the first in the state to take a stand. Perkes said he hopes that spirit of making an effort to effect social change will continue.
John Fitzhughjcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
More Videos
1:49
Coast civil rights struggles should still inspire us today
1:56
Galleria BMW opens in D'Iberville
2:41
The future is now for Mississippi Ocean Task Force
2:22
Rain does not dampen Memorial Day observance
3:49
George Cumbee keeps Biloxi National Cemetery beautiful
2:38
Biloxi council wants another opinion on flying state flag
3:13
Dylan Morris accepts scholarship to Southern Miss
1:52
Gulfport police officer tries to rescue injured kitten
3:02
GIlich says it's not rocket science how to keep sand off U.S. 90
2:32
Four-time cancer survivor: 'Treasure each and every day'
Gulfport police patrolman Mike Hauler was photographed picking up a kitten in the middle of the road after it had been hit by a car. Hauler was turning around to pick up the kitten when it was hit by a car.
A prayer vigil was held at noon today outside city hall in support of unity and Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich’s decision to remove the state flag from all city buildings. The weekly city council meeting is at 6 p.m.
After Sunherald.com published a video about a Pass Christian Police detective trying to find the owners of items found during the Hurricane Katrina cleanup, a former Pass Christian resident recognized the name and reached a surviving relative. She and a friend offer fond memories of Arnold LaForce.