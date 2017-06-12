Coast civil rights struggles should still inspire us today

Mississippi State University architecture instructor David Perkes has won a Knight Cities Challenge grant to build a portable tribute to the Biloxi Wade-Ins that will serve as an ongoing reminder that the beaches were once segregated and the Coast civil rights leaders were among the first in the state to take a stand. Perkes said he hopes that spirit of making an effort to effect social change will continue.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Editor's Choice Videos