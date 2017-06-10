Will Drew Brees’ replacement’s replacement come from South Mississippi?

Football season is getting closer — it’s only about 60 days away. But for some NFL hopefuls, the season kicked off Saturday at MGM Park.
The New Orleans Saints brought their traveling Kids Experience to Biloxi as part of the Saints Hall of Fame Weekend, a two-day extravaganza of all things black and gold. On Saturday, the focus was on future Saints hopeful as children ages 6-17 participated in a series of conditioning drills. They also got to spend some time with Saints mascot Gumbo.
“This is a part of our Saints Experience with the inflatables and our junior training camp,” said Jason Trosclair, Saints director of youth programs. “It’s all about encouraging the kids to play football and stay active 60 minutes a day.”
Trosclair said the Saints are no strangers when it comes to promoting healthy activities for children in South Mississippi.
“Yesterday marked the beginning of my 22nd season with the Saints and as long as I’ve been there, we’ve always done things with the Mississippi Gulf Coast region and the entire Gulf South,” he said.
After spending training camp at The Greenbriar in Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, the Saints are coming home to Metairie for the 2017 training camp.
“The weather can be tough in late summer, but for the hometown and Gulf South fans, it’s a good thing because they can come out and check out the camp and get autographs from the players at the end of the day,” he said.
The main thing on the minds of almost any Saints fan is the signing of running back Adrian Peterson during the off-season. Trosclair said he is looking forward to seeing Peterson in action, but it has not happened yet.
“I have not seen him — right now, he’s my Mr. Snuffleupagus — I know he’s in the building but I can’t find him,” he said.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
