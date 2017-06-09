She may be 7 months pregnant, but she wants her first ‘baby’ back home

Things just haven’t been the same at the Phillips house in Bayou View since their “baby” disappeared. The baby hasn’t been seen since Wednesday — and Jordan Phillips, who is due to deliver a baby girl in August, said she has been “extra emotional” since the disappearance.
“I’m seven-months pregnant and I’ve been really emotionally about this,” she said. “We love Pete so much and we miss him — he’s family to us.”
And yes, Pete is the Phillips’ pet. He is a 4-year-old chocolate lab that weighs approximately 120 pounds. Pete went missing Wednesday when he went frolicking around the neighborhood.
“He’s gotten out before, but we usually find him within a few minutes walking down the road, Phillips said. “He’s never been gone like this before; he slipped out of his collar and I’m so afraid someone has stolen him.”
If, indeed Pete has been stolen, she said she has given his photo to the police, the Humane Society and animal control in an effort to bring Pete home. Phillips said they live in “the heart of Bayou View” on Oak Avenue off of 47th Street.
“He and our other lab, George, always stick together,” she said. “Someone found George on Thursday, but Pete wasn’t with him and that’s not like them at all.”
Phillips said she just wants her dog at home.
“If someone will help us find our dog, it will mean the world to us — he’s a member of our family and we love him so much,” she said. “We just want our baby to come home.”
If you have many information regarding Pete’s disappearance, call 228-297-9988.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
