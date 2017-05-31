Grand jury clears police officer in pedestrian’s death

A Harrison County grand jury has cleared a Gulfport police officer of wrong-doing in the death of a pedestrian struck on U.S. 49.
A partial grand jury report provided by the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday shows the Jan. 19 death of Edgar Lambert Jr. involved no criminal conduct on the part of the Gulfport Police Department.
Lambert, 54, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was crossing the highway just north of Airport Road when he was struck. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove released his name two weeks later, saying there had been a delay in finding family for a notification.
A Biloxi Police Department accident reconstruction team was asked to investigate the crash. An investigation by a different agency is standard procedure in officer-involved crashes when a death occurs.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
