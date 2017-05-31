D’Iberville residents will hear emergency siren Thursday, but don’t be alarmed

If it works as it should, D’Iberville’s early-warning siren system will be heard from one end of the city to the other Thursday, the first day of hurricane season.
The system will be turned on for two minutes at 10:30 a.m., City Manager Clay Jones said. Five minutes later, a 30-second “all clear” signal will be given, he said.
The test will make sure the siren, siren rotators, transmitters and a battery backup system are in working order, Jones said.
The city now tests its siren system every three months. In the past, the test was conducted once a year. Thursday’s test is the city’s second quarterly test this year.
The city will hold another emergency-preparedness meeting for related officials Thursday, Jones said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
