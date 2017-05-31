An American Medical Response emergency medical technician looks at a satellite image of Hurricane Isaac at the Hancock County Emergency Operations Center on Aug. 28, 2012.
An American Medical Response emergency medical technician looks at a satellite image of Hurricane Isaac at the Hancock County Emergency Operations Center on Aug. 28, 2012. jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com Sun Herald File
An American Medical Response emergency medical technician looks at a satellite image of Hurricane Isaac at the Hancock County Emergency Operations Center on Aug. 28, 2012. jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com Sun Herald File

Harrison County

May 31, 2017 1:04 PM

D’Iberville residents will hear emergency siren Thursday, but don’t be alarmed

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

D’Iberville

If it works as it should, D’Iberville’s early-warning siren system will be heard from one end of the city to the other Thursday, the first day of hurricane season.

The system will be turned on for two minutes at 10:30 a.m., City Manager Clay Jones said. Five minutes later, a 30-second “all clear” signal will be given, he said.

The test will make sure the siren, siren rotators, transmitters and a battery backup system are in working order, Jones said.

The city now tests its siren system every three months. In the past, the test was conducted once a year. Thursday’s test is the city’s second quarterly test this year.

The city will hold another emergency-preparedness meeting for related officials Thursday, Jones said.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rain does not dampen Memorial Day observance

Rain does not dampen Memorial Day observance 2:22

Rain does not dampen Memorial Day observance
George Cumbee keeps Biloxi National Cemetery beautiful 3:49

George Cumbee keeps Biloxi National Cemetery beautiful
Biloxi council wants another opinion on flying state flag 2:38

Biloxi council wants another opinion on flying state flag

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos