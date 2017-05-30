Navy SEAL who jumped with Gulfport mayor dies during demonstration in New York

A member of the US Navy SEAL Parachute “Leap Frog” team died Sunday during an air show demonstration.
The New York Post reports that the Leap Frogs were doing an aerial event in Jersey Park on Sunday when an “elite parachutist” died after his chute failed to open and he landed in the Hudson River.
The SEAL was identified as Petty Officer First Class Remington “Remi“ Peters on the team’s official Facebook page. Peters death happened while the team was doing a jump into Liberty Park to commemorate Memorial Day and Naval Fleet Week.
Peters was 27.
In April, Peters was in Gulfport as part of the Leap Frog team that jumped into Jones Park as part of the Naval Week celebration that coincided with the state’s Bicentennial Celebration on the Coast. Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes participated in the jump with Peters.
USNI.org reports that Peters is the third SEAL to have been killed in 2017. Senior Chief Kyle Milliken was killed during an operation in Somalia earlier this month. Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois., died Jan. 29, 2017 during a raid of an Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula base in Yemen.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments