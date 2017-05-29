St. Martin grad who ‘loved the outdoors’ will be remembered at beach vigil

Tina Weaver said her nephew, Gunner Batia, “loved the outdoors.”
On Monday, Batia’s life of 20 years will be celebrated by Weaver and other family and friends.
“He loved the Coast and this is how we want to remember him,” Weaver said.
A candlelight Vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday on the beach in Biloxi across from St. George Avenue. That is the spot where Batia, 20, of Vancleave, died Saturday morning while fishing. The death was ruled an accidental drowning by Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove.
Weaver said the vigil will be held rain or sine
“Gunter was such an outdoors man — he just loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing,” she said. “That says a lot about him.”
Weaver said services for Batia, who was a 2015 graduate of St. Martin High School and father of a 2-year-old son, are incomplete, but they will be held Wednesday at LeMoyne Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Martin.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments