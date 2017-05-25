Caitlyn Coursey
Harrison County

May 25, 2017 11:57 AM

Police searching for missing Gulfport teen

By Regina Zilbermints

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a Gulfport teenager who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Caitlyn Nicole Coursey, 16, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. at her home in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue. She doesn’t have a vehicle and may have left on her own by foot, police said.

Coursey is 5 feet, 4 inches and 180 pounds, authorities said. She has brown hair and brown eyes and may have been wearing a flower print shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.

Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340

