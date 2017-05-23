Debris is cleaned up after a vehicle crashed into the southern entrance of Edgewater Mall on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Biloxi.
Harrison County

May 23, 2017 3:33 PM

Car hits woman and column at Edgewater Mall entrance

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Biloxi

A car hit a woman at the south entrance of Edgewater Mall, as well as a column Tuesday afternoon, Police Chief John Miller said.

The woman’s hip was broken in the collision in front of Books-A-Million.

The driver, a man in his 40s, told officers his 2000 Lincoln Town Car suddenly accelerated, but there have been no recalls on that type of vehicle for acceleration problems, Miller said.

“It was a low-impact crash,” he said.

The mall’s south entrance faces the beach off U.S. 90.

Police tape kept pedestrians away from the entrance while maintenance crews cleaned up the debris.

Tiles that encircle the round pillars about 4 feet high were knocked off one pillar, exposing the metal and wood substructure.

Miller said the man received citations for no insurance, an expired driver’s license and an expired tag.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

