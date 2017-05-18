Will coaching, playing and — pizza? — make a difference for Gulfport baseball?

In the end, it wasn’t the pitching, the coaching or the way the game was played — it was about pizza, or to be accurate, it was about absence of pizza.
Or so you may think if you buy into baseball superstitions.
The Tupelo Golden Wave managed a 2-1 win Wednesday over the Gulfport Admiral in Game 1 of the Class 6A state title series at Trustmark Park in Peal. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday at 4 and this time there will be pizza, particularly Brooklyn Pizzeria from Gulfport.
“Before every home game, we go to Brooklyn Pizzeria and have a couple pizzas and relax,” said Admiral assistant coach Justin Edwards.
James Powers of Brooklyn Pizzeria said the pizzas have become a part of the winning tradition — and Powers said he had to do something to help the team win Game 2.
“We’re sending the coaches two large pepperoni pizzas,” Powers said. “That’s what they ate before every home game and they started winning, especially in the playoffs. Sen. Sean Tindell is going to come by and get them and personally deliver them to Pearl.”
Edwards said the coaches are excited about the special delivery.
“Before the home games and after we got the field ready, we would hustle down to Brooklyn Pizzeria and eat some pizza and kind of clear our minds,” he said. “We’re very excited to be getting some pizza before Game 2, especially since it’s from Brooklyn Pizzeria.”
And what if the superstition is true and the Admirals win?
“Oh, we will definitely send some pizzas up for Game 3,” Powers said. “The whole city of Gulfporis behind the team and we want to see them come home champions.”
