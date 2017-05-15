Obituaries
Four-time cancer survivor: 'Treasure each and every day'
May 15, 2017
Ana Marie Ortiz, 22, of Gulfport has battled cancer most of her life, leaving her with an acute appreciation of life. It has also led her through many difficult days wondering if God cared about her.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
