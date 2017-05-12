Harrison County

May 12, 2017 6:10 AM

Update: A Gulfport teen got off the bus after school and hasn't been seen since

By Wesley Muller

wmuller@sunherald.com

GULFPORT

Police are searching for a teenage girl who went missing after school Thursday.

Gulfport police are requesting the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Justus Dorsey.

Dorsey was last seen getting off a school bus on Sharp Boulevard Thursday afternoon. She was wearing a black-and-white shirt, black pants and high-top Jordan shoes, Gulfport Police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.

Police originally suspected that Dorsey could have been with 43-year-old Ricky Barnes. However, Barnes was located in Forrest County overnight. Dorsey was not with him, Bromen said.

Police are continuing to look for the 15-year-old.

Anyone with information on Dorsey's whereabouts should call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller

