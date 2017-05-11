Man’s heart for helping is behind free cookout for the homeless

Timothy Bolling is by no means a wealthy man. But he uses his spare money and time to occasionally grill for the homeless.
On Saturday, he will haul his Grill on Wheels catering trailer to Feed My Sheep, a soup kitchen on 19th Street that usually serves hot meals Mondays through Fridays. With help from friends, he’s bought 200 wieners and more than 100 hamburger patties, and will grill from 10 a.m. until the food’s gone.
“I’m just giving back to the community with helping hands,” Bolling said. “I love doing for the community any chance I get.”
He acknowledges he has a heart for others, especially the less fortunate.
On Friday, he was trying to arrange for someone to give haircuts at Saturday’s cookout.
“It’s a great way for the community to come together and it’s a wonderful thing for the homeless,” he said.
Bolling was born in Gulfport, raised in Biloxi and lives in Long Beach.
“I’m a community guy, not just a one-city guy,” he said.
When I have time, with the spare money I make, that’s how I give back.
Timothy Bolling
He’s held similar free cookouts before, as well as fundraisers, and is working on arranging more cookouts in Biloxi and Bay St. Louis.
Three years ago, he grilled and held outdoor activities as a fundraiser to help a family whose 8-month-old baby had died. A Bay St. Louis businessman helped him foot the bill.
“That family didn’t have much money,” Bolling said. “I did what I could to help.”
He said he can’t imagine burying a child. He and his wife have three young children — twin daughters and a son.
Mechanic by trade, griller by choice
Bolling is a mechanic for the city of Long Beach. He also does mechanic work at his home. His part-time business is Grill on Wheels Catering. He drives to wherever people want him to cook, such as for weddings and other celebrations, and grills all types of meats and fish.
“When I have time, with the spare money I make, that’s how I give back,” he said, referring to his free cookouts.
Johnny Raffeo, owner of Big Boy Status Towing in Bay St. Louis, and Meek Moore, a former club owner in Gulfport, have pitched in toward Saturday’s expenses, he said. They also will help out Saturday.
Bolling takes monetary donations sometimes, but said he prefers for donors to come up with paper plates, napkins and other items needed for a cookout.
Feed My Sheep’s offer to use its property Saturday comes with one condition, he said. Bolling must make sure the parking lot is clean when the cookout is over. So if you plan to go, Bolling would appreciate your help.
Bolling showed a glimpse of his heart in a Sun Herald news report in April, when his friend Robert Ivey was hit and killed by an SUV on Interstate 10. Ivey, 22, had borrowed Bolling’s truck and trailer to haul a car. Ivey was pouring fuel in the truck’s gas tank. The SUV also hit the truck and trailer, and Ivey’s car.
“I would of rather my truck-trailer and his car be gone than him,” Bolling told the Sun Herald in April. “I can replace all of that but I can’t replace him.”
