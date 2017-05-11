Winning poster unveiled for 88th Biloxi Shrimp Festival

The 2017 Blessing of the Fleet poster was revealed Wednesday at the Biloxi Visitors Center and Scott Rushing again had the winning design.
The Ocean Spring artist has won twice before and also had the winning poster entry in 2016.
The 2017 design depicts the Emma-Fay fishing boat passing the Biloxi Lighthouse and in the distance the distinctive St. Michael Church, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Rushing’s art will be featured on T-shirts and posters for the 88th annual Biloxi Shrimp Festival and Blessing of the Fleet June 3 and 4 in Biloxi.
First celebrated in the Biloxi Bay in 1929, the Blessing of the Fleet marks the beginning of the fishing season for shrimpers and offers prayers for a safe and prosperous season.
The festivities begin with a display of cultural and heritage boards created by this year’s Shrimp Queen contestants and the Mass of the Deceased Fisherman on June 1 at St. Michael Church in East Biloxi.
Richard Johnson is this year’s Shrimp King. His coronation and the naming of the Shrimp Queen will come during a ceremony at the Fais Do Do festival June 3
The Blessing of the Fleet is on June 4, as boats pass through the Biloxi Channel for a blessing and drop a wreath in memory of those who worked for generations in the Biloxi seafood industry.
