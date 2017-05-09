Harrison County

May 09, 2017 10:34 AM

She can jump, but she can’t float a loan, @DaLJBeast tells social media

By Kate Magandy

Just about everyone knows about Nicki Minaj’s (@NICKIMINAJ) challenge to the Twitterverse that, if people could show verified proof of straight A’s, Minaj would pay for school.

A scroll through her Twitter account shows there were lots of takers on her offer — so much so that she had to cut it off after a while and check her bank accounts.

But at least one person may have been a little confused about who was offering to foot the bill for college.

Gold medal long jumper Brittney Reese (DaLJBeast) tweeted out Tuesday morning that someone contacted her by Facebook messenger, asking for $750 so they could finish school.

Her reply was priceless.

Brittney, do you rap, by any chance?

