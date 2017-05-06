Saucier man hit by car ‘stable, but he’s in bad shape,’ mom says

Vivian Maddox said Monday “was a nightmare.”

That was the day her son Shane Wilson, 42, was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle Gulfport police say was driven by Elizabeth Kate Martin. Martin, 38, was arrested Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Wilson remains at the University of South Alabama Medical Center and Maddox said she doesn’t think her son will be coming home to Saucier anytime soon.

“He’s stable, but he’s in bad shape,” she said. “They had to remove his spleen and he has lost a kidney, and his shoulder is broken — he’s coming along, but there’s a lot of work ahead for him.”

She said her son has spent the last week receiving skin grafts both from his own skin and that of a pig, as well as facial surgeries and other medical procedures.

“They had to attach his foot to his body,” she said. “I’ve been here every day — I’ve been sleeping in my van at night.”

Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said Martin hit Wilson with a vehicle at 58th Avenue and 29th Street. Bromen said Wilson tried to jump onto the hood and Martin drove forward, causing him to fall to the ground, and then ran over him. A video shot by someone who claims to have witnessed the incident shows a bloodied and injured Wilson on the ground in the moments before he was taken away by helicopter to the hospital. The clip has been circulating on Facebook.

Bromen said Martin ran away from the scene but was later found, with the help of a K-9 unit, in a wooded area between 59th Avenue and Canal Road, where she was arrested.

She remains in the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

I begged him to stay away from her because I knew she was dangerous. Vivian Maddox, mother of Shane Wilson

Maddox said her son knew Martin and cared about her a lot.

She also said Monday’s incident was not the first time things had turned violent between Wilson and Martin.

“She’s been violent with (Wilson) numerous times before,” Maddox said. “I begged him to stay away from her because I knew she was dangerous.”

The Harrison County jail log shows no previous arrests for Martin.

While Wilson recovers, some of his neighbors in Saucier are trying to help him and his family. Marie Phelps, who said she is a family friend, has set up a GoFundMe.com account to help with Wilson’s medical costs.

“This is such a horrible thing,” Phelps said. “I’ve known Shane for a long time and we are all in shock that something like this happened to him.”

Maddox said she is waiting for her son to be moved into a room, which will allow her to stay by his side around the clock.

“I’m so grateful for Marie and everyone that has tried to help us,” she said. “Please keep my son in your prayers.”