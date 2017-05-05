Coroner IDs mother who died in Gulfport house fire. Fire chief says no foul play found.

Erica Jene Trahan, a health and beauty products consultant and mother of three, is the woman who died early Wednesday in a house fire in the Windsong subdivision.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove, who confirmed her identity Friday, said he does not yet have a cause of death for the 38-year-old woman.
Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said investigators have found no signs of foul play in the fire.
“We are very confident that we have determined the cause and the origin (of the fire), but we are still waiting on tests from a lab and on the autopsy report,” Beyerstedt said.
Firefighters found Trahan in an upstairs bedroom loft. Her identity was confirmed through a fingerprint, the coroner said.
The Fire Department was called to the home on Locust Hill Drive about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said it was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
The neighborhood is off Three Rivers Road in the Orange Grove area of Gulfport.
After daylight Wednesday, some of Trahan’s close friends went to the home to mourn her loss. Gulfport fire investigators and state deputy fire marshals were still there.
Firefighters took an accelerant-sniffing dog into the house, Beyerstedt said Friday. He said the dog didn’t alert on any signs of an accelerant. Samples taken from the fire are at a lab for tests. Those results should be back by the time investigators receive the autopsy report, he said.
Trahan’s two younger children — daughter Callie and son Shannon — were spending the night with friends who live across the street. Neighbors said the children were not told immediately about the fire as other neighbors woke up and gathered to watch firefighting efforts. Trahan’s oldest daughter, Jaden, 20, lives with her father, friends said.
Shannon, 12, and Callie, 13, lost not only their mother, they lost their home and all their belongings.
A friend has set up a GoFundMe.com account named Support Erica Trahan’s Children. The goal is to reach $5,000 in donations.
Friends say Trahan was known for her loving hugs and kisses, infectious smile and her willingness to help anyone in need. The most important thing in her life was attending Northwood Church with her children, they said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments