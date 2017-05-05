A detective, a box of keepsakes and a cash-filled safe: More Katrina mysteries solved

Arnold Laforce’s wooden box of keepsakes, found after Hurricane Katrina, have been returned to a relative nearly 12 years later.
Laforce died in 2007, two years after Katrina. His belongings are among items found after Hurricane Katrina and turned over to the Pass Christian Police Department in hopes the owners could be found. Detective Sgt. Michael Burkett, recently put in charge of the department’s evidence fault, found the boxes in a corner of the vault. He is trying to find the owners in his spare time.
People who knew Laforce say he was a kind, mentally disabled man who enjoyed visiting family in Pass Christian.
In April, the Sun Herald reported Burkett turned to Facebook to help find the owner of a class ring and mailed it to its owner.
Burkett pulled two unopened boxes from the vault during a videotaped Sun Herald interview and looked inside them. Laforce is one of two men identified as the owners.
Laforce’s name was on a vaccination record. Patti Schruff recognized the name in the video and called Laforce’s sister-in-law, Charlene Laforce, who called the police department, he said.
‘A really sweet guy’
Arnold Laforce had for years visited several weeks at a time with relatives who lived on Clark Avenue before Katrina destroyed the neighborhood. He lived out of state.
“We learned he was disabled and he was a really sweet guy,” Burkett said.
Arnold Laforce’s brother, John, died in 2010. John Laforce’s widow lives in Saucier, he said.
The handmade wooden box with clasp and hinges and its contents were turned over to Charlene Laforce this week. Contents included “a beat-up diploma,” a key chain and small items of apparent sentimental value.
“She was thankful,” Burkett said. “She will offer the contents to family members who may want a keepsake.”
Clara Sydow is a friend of Charlene Laforce. Rick Scarborough knew Arnold Laforce through his Pass Chrsitian visits. Both are Pass Christian natives.
Sydow said she recognized Arnold’s name when she watched the Sun Herald video and she called Charlene Laforce to tell her.
Scarborough’s mother had lived next door to Arnold Laforce’s mother.
“He was in assisted living and would come up a few weeks a year to visit,” Scarborough said.
“He would sit with my mother and have coffee and cake or cookies at 3 p.m. She would bake for him.”
Laforce would show up at the Pass Christian Fire Department and shine the fire trucks, and he was allowed to blow the city’s 12 o’clock whistle, the couple said.
His sister could not be reached by the Sun Herald.
And another mystery solved
The other box Burkett opened during the Sun Herald interview contained a small safe. Someone had written the name of Edward Lozes on top and taped his driver’s license on the box.
Burkett found the phone number for Lozes, who was on vacation in Honduras but made arrangements to retrieve his safe. Items in the safe include $100 bills.
“He was laughing, and happy we found it,” Burkett said.
Lozes lives in Louisiana. He’s one of numerous New Orleans-area residents who own “a weekend home or summer home” in Pass Christian, he said.
Burkett still has more Katrina-recovered boxes to open and hopes to reunite others with their belongings. It’s a project he works on in his spare time. His family lost their Long Beach home in Katrina. He said it would thrill him if anyone found any of his belongings.
“But the Katrina mysteries will have to hold off a while,” he said. “I have some criminal cases I need to work on right now.”
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
