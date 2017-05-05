A detective, a box of keepsakes and a cash-filled safe: More Katrina mysteries solved

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 Kitten overload at Humane Society of South Mississippi Pause 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:01 Jr. ROTC gives purpose to Harrison Central students 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:08 My Life With Willie 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 0:31 Heat stroke can kill your child in a car 1:39 New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

After Sunherald.com published a video about a Pass Christian Police detective trying to find the owners of items found during the Hurricane Katrina cleanup, a former Pass Christian resident recognized the name and reached a surviving relative. She and a friend offer fond memories of Arnold LaForce. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com