You can rent a bike downtown and explore Biloxi

Starting Friday, residents and visitors can rent a bicycle from one of two new bike-share stations and pedal around town.
To kick off the service, local cyclists can join Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich and representatives of the Biloxi Shuckers baseball team as they ride from the Biloxi Visitors Center to MGM Park at 4:30 p.m. before the baseball game. Refreshments will be served at the park after the bike ride.
The first automated rental stations will be at the Visitors Center and MGM Park. Each station will have five bicycles for rent. Those who want to ride need to download the Zagster app and pay to receive a code to unlock the bike.
Rates are $3 per hour for up to eight hours, and annual memberships are available.
The city now has marked bike lanes on Veterans Avenue and on parts of several streets downtown.
Gilich said the bike-rental program lets visitors get out their hotel rooms and explore Biloxi and provides recreation for residents.
