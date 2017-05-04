Remodeled Sam’s offering sushi, premium beef, gourmet coffee and more

Sam’s Club on U.S. 49 is undergoing a $2.6 million reinvention that should be completed by Christmas.
Plans include a makeover of the cafe, new walk-in produce and dairy coolers, drive-thru pickup, a vision center, private health screening area, and a remodeled fresh market where customers will find more premium meat and seafood selections.
“What we’re doing as a company is really re-investing in a lot of our clubs to bring them up to date,” Sam’s Club spokeswoman Diana Gee said.
Sam’s tested new features at its Bentonville, Ark., store and incorporated in store remodels nationwide the most popular features.
Gee said Sam’s is adding digital tools for shopping convenience, including a digital ordering option in the cafe. The dining room will have outlets for customers to charge their phones.
A smart-phone app allows customers to pay as they shop. Their grocery total is available in a bar code a store employee scans so the customer does not have to stand in a check-out line.
The remodeled cafe will feature smoothies, premium coffees and specialty sandwiches.
Customers will be able to pick up fresh sushi at Sam’s, Gee said, or order steaks, including grass-fed and organic beef , from the butcher’s market.
Sam’s also is expanding offerings of pre-prepared meals and dishes to cook at home. For example, Gee said, a customer can order a specific type of fish, select a flavored butter to go on it and side dishes, then get the food packaged in a bag that goes straight into the oven.
White-Spunner Construction Inc. of Mobile is the contractor on the remodeling project.
“I think the location has been very successful for them,” said Greg Pietranglo, Gulfport’s urban development director. “If you’re putting a lot of money into it, that’s got to enhance the customer experience.”
