May 03, 2017 9:10 PM

$1M bond for man accused of killing woman inside Gulfport apartment

By Wesley Muller

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified a woman found dead in an upstairs apartment on Lindh Road, and Gulfport police have arrested a man on murder charge in connection with the case.

Kari Whitley, 43, of Gulfport, was found inside of her apartment at Legacy at Gulf Pointe on Wednesday afternoon, Hargrove said

Hargrove said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police went to the apartments at 3 p.m. after receiving a 911 call in reference to a suspicious death.

Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said William Douglas Bryant Jr., 48, of Gulfport, was arrested at the scene.

Police learned Bryant and Whitley were involved in a physical altercation when Bryant used an unknown object to strike the victim, Bromen said.

Hargrove said an autopsy for Whitley is scheduled for Thursday.

Bryant was taken to the Harrison County jail and is being held on a $1 million bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.

Sun Herald reporter Anita Lee contributed to this report.

