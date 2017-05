Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel explains Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich's order that all city facilities should fly the United State's flag exclusively, not the state or city flag. Gilich learned of the inconsistencies on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at an NAACP and League of Women Voters forum for political candidates. Editor's note: In the video, Vincent Creel says 7.5 million people visit Biloxi each year. That number should be 5.7 million. Video by Amanda McCoy/Sun Herald